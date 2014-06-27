Menu
The Guest. Teaser

Publication date: 27 June 2014
The Guest – A soldier introduces himself to the Peterson family, claiming to be a friend of their son who died in action. After the young man is welcomed into their home, a series of accidental deaths seem to be connected to his presence.
6.4 The Guest
The Guest Action, Thriller, 2014, USA
