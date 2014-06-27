Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
The Guest. Teaser
The Guest. Teaser
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 27 June 2014
The Guest
– A soldier introduces himself to the Peterson family, claiming to be a friend of their son who died in action. After the young man is welcomed into their home, a series of accidental deaths seem to be connected to his presence.
Expand
Share trailer
All movie trailers
trailer 2
fragment 3
fragment 2
fragment 1
trailer 1
6.4
The Guest
Action, Thriller, 2014, USA
00:40
Return to Silent Hill
teaser-trailer
02:21
One Battle After Another
trailer in russian
02:21
Finnick 2
trailer 2
02:13
Sentimental Value
trailer in russian
01:48
Yaga na nashu golovu
trailer
01:26
Good Boy
trailer in russian
01:42
Mazhor v Dubae
trailer 2
01:08
Litvyak
teaser
02:11
Buratino
trailer 2
02:34
Avatar 3
trailer in russian
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree