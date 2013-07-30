Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
A Single Shot. Trailer
A Single Shot. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 30 July 2013
A Single Shot
– The tragic death of a beautiful young girl starts a tense and atmospheric game of cat and mouse between hunter John Moon and the hardened backwater criminals out for his blood.
Expand
Share trailer
All movie trailers
fragment 1
teaser
5.8
A Single Shot
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2013, Great Britain / USA / Canada
01:25
The Exit 8
trailer in russian
01:44
Buratino
основной trailer
00:50
The Three Princesses
trailer in russian
01:00
Savage Hunt
trailer in russian
02:06
Begi
trailer
01:08
Mazhor v Dubae
trailer
01:01
Eddington
trailer in russian
00:54
Gruzovichki
teaser 2
01:02
Bambi: The Reckoning
teaser
01:58
Doktor Dinozavrov
основной trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree