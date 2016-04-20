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Hands of Stone - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Hands of Stone. Trailer

Hands of Stone. Trailer

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Publication date: 20 April 2016
Hands of Stone – The legendary Roberto Duran and his equally legendary trainer Ray Arcel change each other's lives.
6.6 Hands of Stone
Hands of Stone Drama, Sport, Action, Biography, 2016, USA
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