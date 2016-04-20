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Hands of Stone. Trailer
Hands of Stone. Trailer
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Publication date: 20 April 2016
Hands of Stone
– The legendary Roberto Duran and his equally legendary trainer Ray Arcel change each other's lives.
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6.6
Hands of Stone
Drama, Sport, Action, Biography, 2016, USA
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