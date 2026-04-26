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Budapest Diaries. Test scenes for 'budapest diaries' by rafał kapeliński pl + eng subs
Budapest Diaries. Test scenes for 'budapest diaries' by rafał kapeliński pl + eng subs
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Publication date: 26 April 2026
Budapest Diaries
– In 1982, a group of Poles, including 11-year old Irek and his mother Hanna, travel by bus to Budapest to get away from the tense political situation back at home.
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Budapest Diaries
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