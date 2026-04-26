Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Close trailer
Close trailer
Budapest Diaries - test scenes for 'budapest diaries' by rafał kapeliński pl + eng subs
Kinoafisha Trailers Budapest Diaries. Test scenes for 'budapest diaries' by rafał kapeliński pl + eng subs

Budapest Diaries. Test scenes for 'budapest diaries' by rafał kapeliński pl + eng subs

🧡 1
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 26 April 2026
Budapest Diaries – In 1982, a group of Poles, including 11-year old Irek and his mother Hanna, travel by bus to Budapest to get away from the tense political situation back at home.
7.0 Budapest Diaries
Budapest Diaries Drama, 2025, Poland / Hungary
Deni i Meni v kino! - trailer 01:01
Deni i Meni v kino!  trailer
Pinocchio: Unstrung - trailer 02:21
Pinocchio: Unstrung  trailer
ChaO - trailer in russian 01:11
ChaO  trailer in russian
Otel «U pogibshego alpinista» - trailer 02:19
Otel «U pogibshego alpinista»  trailer
The American Dream - минутный trailer in russian 01:00
The American Dream  минутный trailer in russian
Kholop 3 - trailer 02:47
Kholop 3  trailer
Dominion of Darkness - trailer 02:04
Dominion of Darkness  trailer
Evolution - trailer in russian 01:36
Evolution  trailer in russian
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise - trailer in russian 01:08
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise  trailer in russian
The Cure - trailer in russian 01:43
The Cure  trailer in russian
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more