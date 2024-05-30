Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
C'est pas moi. Trailer
C'est pas moi. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 30 May 2024
C'est pas moi
– This free-form film is a self-portrait, which revisits more than 40 years of the author’s filmography and questions the major stations of his life, while capturing the political tremors of the time.
Expand
Share trailer
6.9
C'est pas moi
Biography, Drama, Short, 2024, France
01:01
Evil Dress
russian teaser-trailer
01:07
Colony
trailer in russian 2
00:57
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
teaser
01:23
Race To Monte Carlo
teaser-trailer
02:11
Momo
trailer in russian
01:07
The Camphorwood Custodian
trailer in russian
02:16
Raspakovka
trailer
01:30
Piter FM
trailer. перевыпуск
01:08
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
trailer in russian
01:11
ChaO
trailer in russian
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree