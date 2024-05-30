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C'est pas moi - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers C'est pas moi. Trailer

C'est pas moi. Trailer

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Publication date: 30 May 2024
C'est pas moi – This free-form film is a self-portrait, which revisits more than 40 years of the author’s filmography and questions the major stations of his life, while capturing the political tremors of the time.
6.9 C'est pas moi
C'est pas moi Biography, Drama, Short, 2024, France
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