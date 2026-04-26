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Venus in Furs - venus in furs 1969 (trailer)
Kinoafisha Trailers Venus in Furs. Venus in furs 1969 (trailer)

Venus in Furs. Venus in furs 1969 (trailer)

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Publication date: 26 April 2026
Venus in Furs – After a jazz musician finds a woman's corpse washed up on the beach and remembers that he witnessed her murder at a party the previous night, a woman who bears a strong resemblance to her begins to exact revenge on the murderers.
5.6 Venus in Furs
Venus in Furs Horror, Thriller, 1969, Germany / Italy
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