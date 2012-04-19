Menu
Kinoafisha Trailers Soldiers of Fortune. Trailer

Publication date: 19 April 2012
Soldiers of Fortune – Wealthy thrill-seekers pay huge premiums to have themselves inserted into military adventures, only this time things don't go exactly to plan.
5.1 Soldiers of Fortune
Soldiers of Fortune Action, 2011, USA
