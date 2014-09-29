Menu
Russian
Rocks in My Pockets - trailer
Rocks in My Pockets. Trailer

Rocks in My Pockets. Trailer

Publication date: 29 September 2014
Rocks in My Pockets – Signe Baumane and five women in her family battle with depression and madness.
7.4 Rocks in My Pockets
Rocks in My Pockets Animation, Drama, Comedy, 2014, USA / Latvia
