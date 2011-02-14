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The Wicker Tree. Featurette
The Wicker Tree. Featurette
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Publication date: 14 February 2011
The Wicker Tree
– Charmed by the residents of Tressock, Scotland, two young missionaries accept the invitation to participate in a local festival, fully unaware of the consequences of their decision.
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