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The Wicker Tree - Featurette
Kinoafisha Trailers The Wicker Tree. Featurette

The Wicker Tree. Featurette

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Publication date: 14 February 2011
The Wicker Tree – Charmed by the residents of Tressock, Scotland, two young missionaries accept the invitation to participate in a local festival, fully unaware of the consequences of their decision.
4.3 The Wicker Tree
The Wicker Tree Drama, Thriller, 2011, Great Britain
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