Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
Miss Julie. Trailer
Miss Julie. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 18 November 2014
Miss Julie
– Over the course of a midsummer night in Fermanagh in 1890, an unsettled daughter of the Anglo-Irish aristocracy encourages her father's valet to seduce her.
Expand
Share trailer
All movie trailers
international trailer 2
international trailer 1
5.5
Miss Julie
Drama, 2014, Norway / Great Britain
01:57
Ukradi moyu mechtu
trailer
01:08
Litvyak
teaser
01:40
Vniz
trailer
00:54
Gruzovichki
teaser 2
02:01
The Smurfs Movie
trailer in russian
02:17
Moy papa - medved
trailer
01:18
Yaga na nashu golovu
teaser
02:23
Guns Up
trailer in russian
01:01
Them, Behind the Door
trailer in russian
02:05
Sorry, Baby
trailer in russian
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree