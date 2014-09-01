Menu
Of Horses and Men. Trailer
Of Horses and Men. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 1 September 2014
Of Horses and Men
– A country romance about the human streak in the horse and the horse in the human. Love and death become interlaced and with immense consequences. The fortunes of the people in the country through the horses' perception.
Expand
Share trailer
4.9
Of Horses and Men
Comedy, Drama, Romantic, 2013, Iceland / Germany / Norway
