Of Horses and Men - trailer
Of Horses and Men. Trailer

Of Horses and Men. Trailer

Publication date: 1 September 2014
Of Horses and Men – A country romance about the human streak in the horse and the horse in the human. Love and death become interlaced and with immense consequences. The fortunes of the people in the country through the horses' perception.
4.9 Of Horses and Men
Of Horses and Men Comedy, Drama, Romantic, 2013, Iceland / Germany / Norway
