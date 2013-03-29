Menu
Before Midnight - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Before Midnight. Trailer

Before Midnight. Trailer

Publication date: 29 March 2013
Before Midnight – We meet Jesse and Celine nine years on in Greece. Almost two decades have passed since their first meeting on that train bound for Vienna.
7.4 Before Midnight
Before Midnight Drama, 2013, USA
