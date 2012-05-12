Menu
Trailers
Lovely Molly. Trailer
Lovely Molly. Trailer
Publication date: 12 May 2012
Lovely Molly
– Newlywed Molly moves into her deceased father's house in the countryside, where painful memories soon begin to haunt her.
