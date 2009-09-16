Menu
Trailers
Beauty and the Beast. Fragment 2: be our guest
Beauty and the Beast. Fragment 2: be our guest
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 16 September 2009
Beauty and the Beast
– A young woman whose father has been imprisoned by a terrifying beast offers herself in his place, unaware that her captor is actually a prince, physically altered by a magic spell.
Expand
Share trailer
