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The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. Trailer 1
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. Trailer 1
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Publication date: 8 August 2014
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
– As the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel has only a single remaining vacancy - posing a rooming predicament for two fresh arrivals - Sonny pursues his expansionist dream of opening a second hotel.
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The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
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