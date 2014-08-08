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The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel - Trailer 1
Kinoafisha Trailers The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. Trailer 1

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. Trailer 1

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Publication date: 8 August 2014
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel – As the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel has only a single remaining vacancy - posing a rooming predicament for two fresh arrivals - Sonny pursues his expansionist dream of opening a second hotel.
6.7 The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel Comedy, Drama, 2015, USA / Great Britain
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