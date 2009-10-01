Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
Whip It. Репортаж о съемках 2
Whip It. Репортаж о съемках 2
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 1 October 2009
Whip It
– In Bodeen, Texas, an indie-rock loving misfit finds a way of dealing with her small-town misery after she discovers a roller derby league in nearby Austin.
Expand
Share trailer
All movie trailers
trailer in russian
репортаж о съемках
trailer
5.9
Whip It
Drama, Comedy, 2009, USA
01:55
Kosmicheskaya sobaka Lida
trailer
00:43
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody
teaser-trailer
02:47
Litvyak
trailer
01:44
The Secret Agent
trailer
00:46
Hottabych
teaser
01:23
Race To Monte Carlo
teaser-trailer
02:44
The House That Jack Built
trailer in russian
02:25
Carevna-lyagushka 2
trailer
00:36
Forbidden Fruits
russian teaser
02:00
Marsupilami
trailer in russian
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree