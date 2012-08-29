Menu
The Loneliest Planet. Trailer

Publication date: 29 August 2012
The Loneliest Planet – An engaged couple's backpacking trip in the Caucasus Mountains is derailed by a single misstep that threatens to undo everything the pair believed about each other and about themselves.
The Loneliest Planet Thriller, 2011, USA / Germany
