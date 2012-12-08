Menu
Kinoafisha Trailers The Girl. Trailer

Publication date: 8 December 2012
The Girl – A young Texan mother who loses her child to foster care begins smuggling Mexicans across the border.
6.5 The Girl
The Girl Thriller, Crime, Drama, 2012, USA / Mexico
