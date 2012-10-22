Menu
Loosies - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Loosies. Trailer

Loosies. Trailer

Publication date: 22 October 2012
Loosies – A young pickpocket in the New York subways, living a fast, free, lifestyle is confronted by a woman with whom he had a one night affair.
6.6 Loosies
Loosies Romantic, Comedy, Drama, 2011, USA
