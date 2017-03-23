Menu
Wish Upon. Trailer

Publication date: 23 March 2017
Wish Upon – A teenage girl discovers a box that carries magic powers and a deadly price for using them.
5.5 Wish Upon
Wish Upon Horror, Fantasy, Thriller, 2017, USA
