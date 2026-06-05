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Ice Age 6. Teaser
Ice Age 6. Teaser
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Publication date: 5 June 2026
Ice Age 6
– The sixth installment in the Ice age franchise. Plot TBA
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Ice Age 6
Adventure, Animation, 2027, USA
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