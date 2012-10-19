Menu
Trailers
The Good Doctor. Trailer
The Good Doctor. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 19 October 2012
The Good Doctor
– A young doctor goes to unconscionable extremes in order to remain in the service of a female patient with a kidney disorder.
Expand
Share trailer
