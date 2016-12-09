Menu
Spider-Man: Homecoming - trailer
Spider-Man: Homecoming. Trailer

Publication date: 9 December 2016
Spider-Man: Homecoming – Peter Parker tries to balance his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens with his superhero alter-ego Spider-Man, and must confront a new menace prowling the skies of New York City.
7.8 Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man: Homecoming Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, 2017, USA
