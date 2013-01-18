Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
The Town That Dreaded Sundown. Trailer
The Town That Dreaded Sundown. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 18 January 2013
The Town That Dreaded Sundown
– A Texas Ranger hunts for a hooded serial killer terrorizing the residents of a small town, set in 1946 Texas. Loosely based on a true story.
Expand
Share trailer
6.0
The Town That Dreaded Sundown
Mystery, Detective, Drama, 1976, USA
01:39
Pets on a Train
trailer in russian
01:13
Cheburashka 2
trailer
01:23
Lermontov
teaser
01:42
Semeynoe schaste
trailer
02:02
Dracula: A Love Tale
trailer in russian
02:24
Now You See Me 3
trailer in russian
02:06
Begi
trailer
01:12
Alisa v Strane Chudes
teaser-trailer
00:40
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
teaser
01:34
Tafiti - Gjennom Ørken
trailer in russian
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree