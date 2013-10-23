Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Close trailer
Close trailer
Mademoiselle C - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Mademoiselle C. Trailer

Mademoiselle C. Trailer

🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 23 October 2013
Mademoiselle C – A documentary focused on former Vogue Paris editor-in-chief and fashion stylist Carine Roitfeld as she moves to New York to launch her own magazine.
5.6 Mademoiselle C
Mademoiselle C Documentary, 2013, France
Ukradi moyu mechtu - trailer 01:57
Ukradi moyu mechtu  trailer
Klyovny ulove - trailer 01:12
Klyovny ulove  trailer
Now You See Me 3 - trailer in russian 02:24
Now You See Me 3  trailer in russian
The Naked Gun - trailer in russian 01:56
The Naked Gun  trailer in russian
Imaginary - trailer 02:04
Imaginary  trailer
Cheburashka 2 - trailer 01:13
Cheburashka 2  trailer
Litvyak - teaser 01:08
Litvyak  teaser
The Exit 8 - trailer in russian 01:25
The Exit 8  trailer in russian
(Ne) iskusstvennyy intellekt - trailer 01:00
(Ne) iskusstvennyy intellekt  trailer
Miller's Girl - trailer 02:22
Miller's Girl  trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more