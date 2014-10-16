Menu
Dying of the Light. Trailer

Publication date: 16 October 2014
Dying of the Light – When a devastating illness threatens to end Evan Lake's career in the C.I.A., he goes rogue to hunt down a terrorist who tortured him during a mission gone awry years ago.
4.5 Dying of the Light
Dying of the Light Thriller, Drama, 2015, USA
