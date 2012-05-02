Menu
Trailers
The Green Wave. Trailer
The Green Wave. Trailer
Publication date: 2 May 2012
The Green Wave
– A documentary on Iran's 2010 Green Revolution.
trailer with russian subtitles
6.2
The Green Wave
Documentary, 2010, Germany
