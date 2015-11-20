Menu
Disorder - trailer
Disorder. Trailer

Publication date: 20 November 2015
Disorder – Vincent is an ex-soldier with PTSD who is hired to protect the wife and child of a wealthy Lebanese businessman while he's out of town. Despite the apparent tranquility in Maryland, Vincent perceives an external threat.
7.0 Disorder
Disorder Drama, Thriller, 2015, France / Belgium
