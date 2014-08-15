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The Babadook - Trailer 2
Kinoafisha Trailers The Babadook. Trailer 2

The Babadook. Trailer 2

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Publication date: 15 August 2014
The Babadook – A single mother, plagued by the violent death of her husband, battles with her son's fear of a monster lurking in the house, but soon discovers a sinister presence all around her.
6.2 The Babadook
The Babadook Horror, Thriller, Drama, 2014, Australia
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