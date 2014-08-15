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The Babadook. Trailer 2
The Babadook. Trailer 2
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Publication date: 15 August 2014
The Babadook
– A single mother, plagued by the violent death of her husband, battles with her son's fear of a monster lurking in the house, but soon discovers a sinister presence all around her.
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