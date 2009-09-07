Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
The Taming of the Shrews. Teaser
The Taming of the Shrews. Teaser
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 7 September 2009
The Taming of the Shrews
–
Expand
Share trailer
All movie trailers
trailer
fragment 1
4.9
The Taming of the Shrews
History, 2009, Russia
01:50
Kolbasa
trailer
02:39
Moment istiny
первый trailer
00:54
Gruzovichki
teaser 2
01:37
Finnik 2
trailer
01:02
Bambi: The Reckoning
teaser
01:27
The Killgrin
trailer in russian
02:20
The Long Walk
trailer in russian
01:44
Buratino
основной trailer
01:16
Never Let Go
trailer in russian
02:23
Semeynyy prizrak
trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree