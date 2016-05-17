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The Light Between Oceans. Trailer
The Light Between Oceans. Trailer
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Publication date: 17 May 2016
The Light Between Oceans
– A lighthouse keeper and his wife living off the coast of Western Australia raise a baby they rescue from a drifting rowing boat.
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The Light Between Oceans
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