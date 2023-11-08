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Mean Girls. Trailer
Mean Girls. Trailer
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Publication date: 8 November 2023
Mean Girls
– Cady Heron is a hit with The Plastics, the A-list girl clique at her new school, until she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George.
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