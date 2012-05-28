Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
Neds. Trailer
Neds. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 28 May 2012
Neds
– Encompassed by violent street gangs, neglectful parents, bullying teachers and a dearth of positive role models, a studious but emotionally abandoned kid turns thug.
Expand
Share trailer
7.1
Neds
Drama, 2010, France / Great Britain / Italy
01:45
Redemption
trailer
00:37
The Little Mermaid and the Sea Monster
trailer in russian
01:01
Father Mother Sister Brother
trailer
01:26
Good Boy
trailer in russian
01:13
Chebi 2
trailer
01:44
Hell House LLC: Lineage
trailer in russian
02:02
Alice in Wonderland
trailer
01:59
Badlands
trailer in russian
02:11
Buratino
trailer 2
00:54
Gruzovichki
teaser 2
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree