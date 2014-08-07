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The Maze Runner - Clip 1
Kinoafisha Trailers The Maze Runner. Clip 1

The Maze Runner. Clip 1

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Publication date: 7 August 2014
The Maze Runner – Thomas is deposited in a community of boys after his memory is erased, soon learning they're all trapped in a maze that will require him to join forces with fellow "runners" for a shot at escape.
7.1 The Maze Runner
The Maze Runner Thriller, Detective, Sci-Fi, 2014, USA
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