Turbo. Trailer

Publication date: 16 May 2024
Turbo – Jose, a jeep driver from Idukki gets in trouble and is forced to relocate to Chennai where he gets entangled with Indhu and his best friend, Jerry. However, a bunch of surprises in the form of Vetrivel and others await Jose in Chennai.
6.4 Turbo
Turbo Action, Comedy, 2024, India
