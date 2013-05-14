Menu
Trailers
As I Lay Dying. Teaser
As I Lay Dying. Teaser
Publication date: 14 May 2013
As I Lay Dying
– Based on the 1930 classic by Faulkner, it is the story of the death of Addie Bundren and her family's quest to honor her wish to be buried in the nearby town of Jefferson.
5.6
As I Lay Dying
Drama, 2013, USA
