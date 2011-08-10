Menu
The Smurfs. Trailer

Publication date: 10 August 2011
The Smurfs – When the evil wizard Gargamel chases the tiny blue Smurfs out of their village, they tumble from their magical world into New York City.
6.4 The Smurfs
The Smurfs Family, Animation, Fairy Tale, 2011, USA / Belgium
