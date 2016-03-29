Menu
The LEGO Batman Movie - trailer in russian 2
Kinoafisha Trailers The LEGO Batman Movie. Trailer in russian 2

The LEGO Batman Movie. Trailer in russian 2

Publication date: 29 March 2016
The LEGO Batman Movie – A cooler-than-ever Bruce Wayne must deal with the usual suspects as they plan to rule Gotham City, while discovering that he has accidentally adopted a teenage orphan who wishes to become his sidekick.
7.5 The LEGO Batman Movie
The LEGO Batman Movie Animation, 2017, USA / Australia / Denmark
