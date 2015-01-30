Menu
Ted 2 - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Ted 2. Trailer

Ted 2. Trailer

Publication date: 30 January 2015
Ted 2 – Newlywed couple Ted and Tami-Lynn want to have a baby, but in order to qualify to be a parent, Ted will have to prove he's a person in a court of law.
6.0 Ted 2
Ted 2 Comedy, 2015, USA
