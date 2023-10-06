Menu
Yellow Door: '90s Lo-fi Film Club - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Yellow Door: '90s Lo-fi Film Club. Trailer

Yellow Door: '90s Lo-fi Film Club. Trailer

Publication date: 6 October 2023
Yellow Door: '90s Lo-fi Film Club – This intimate documentary explores a bygone era of cinematic passion and the emergence of young film enthusiasts in South Korea, including Bong Joon Ho.
6.4 Yellow Door: '90s Lo-fi Film Club
Yellow Door: '90s Lo-fi Film Club Documentary, 2023, South Korea
