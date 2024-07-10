Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Close trailer
Close trailer
Vera - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Vera. Trailer

Vera. Trailer

🧡 5
👏
🥺
🤔 1
🥱
Publication date: 10 July 2024
Vera – Vera lives solely on the problems of her family: her eternally ill husband Kostya and her fifteen-year-old son Romka. In fact, Vera is happy with everything, until her husband's first love suddenly appears on the horizon - the beautiful Lyudmila and her daughter Yulya. There is nothing special about the latter, but, as luck would have it, it is this girl that Romka is interested in. Now she is seriously thinking about divorce and exchanging an apartment, trying to force her son to move away from Yulka.
6.9 Vera
Vera Drama, Romantic, 2023, Russia
The Little Mermaid and the Sea Monster - trailer in russian 00:37
The Little Mermaid and the Sea Monster  trailer in russian
Dracula: A Love Tale - trailer in russian 02:02
Dracula: A Love Tale  trailer in russian
(Ne) iskusstvennyy intellekt - trailer 01:00
(Ne) iskusstvennyy intellekt  trailer
Popeye: The Slayer Man - trailer in russian 01:27
Popeye: The Slayer Man  trailer in russian
Kolbasa - trailer 01:50
Kolbasa  trailer
Moment istiny - первый trailer 02:39
Moment istiny  первый trailer
Cinderella's Curse - trailer 01:43
Cinderella's Curse  trailer
The Exit 8 - trailer in russian 01:25
The Exit 8  trailer in russian
Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning - trailer in russian 01:35
Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning  trailer in russian
Imaginary - trailer 02:04
Imaginary  trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more