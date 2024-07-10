Vera
– Vera lives solely on the problems of her family: her eternally ill husband Kostya and her fifteen-year-old son Romka. In fact, Vera is happy with everything, until her husband's first love suddenly appears on the horizon - the beautiful Lyudmila and her daughter Yulya. There is nothing special about the latter, but, as luck would have it, it is this girl that Romka is interested in. Now she is seriously thinking about divorce and exchanging an apartment, trying to force her son to move away from Yulka.