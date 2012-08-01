Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
After Lucia. Trailer
After Lucia. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 1 August 2012
After Lucia
– Alejandra and her dad Roberto have just moved to town. She is new at school, he has a new job. Starting over is sometimes complicated when you have left so much behind.
Expand
Share trailer
All movie trailers
trailer с закадровым переводом
6.8
After Lucia
Drama, 2012, France / Mexico
01:42
It Was Just an Accident
trailer in russian
00:37
The Little Mermaid and the Sea Monster
trailer in russian
02:11
Buratino
trailer 2
02:25
Avatar 3
trailer
02:21
Finnick 2
trailer 2
00:58
Harvest
trailer in russian
02:13
Bonhoeffer
trailer in russian
01:43
Cinderella's Curse
trailer
01:56
Are You There?
trailer in russian
01:26
Good Boy
trailer in russian
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree