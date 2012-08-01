Menu
After Lucia - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers After Lucia. Trailer

After Lucia. Trailer

Publication date: 1 August 2012
After Lucia – Alejandra and her dad Roberto have just moved to town. She is new at school, he has a new job. Starting over is sometimes complicated when you have left so much behind.
6.8 After Lucia
After Lucia Drama, 2012, France / Mexico
