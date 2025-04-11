Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
The Goldsmith's Secret. Trailer in russian
The Goldsmith's Secret. Trailer in russian
1
1
🧡
9
👏
3
🥺
🤔
🥱
2
Publication date: 11 April 2025
The Goldsmith's Secret
– In 1999, a goldsmith revisits his hometown, triggering memories of his summer love affair with a seamstress 25 years prior. Despite their age gap, he vows to rewrite their story but struggles to find her upon his return.
Expand
Share trailer
7.1
The Goldsmith's Secret
Drama, Romantic, 2025, Spain
02:01
Rowing for Gold
trailer
02:43
My Pet Dragon
trailer
01:33
Bambi: The Reckoning
trailer in russian
01:01
Father Mother Sister Brother
trailer
02:19
Zootopia 2
trailer 2
02:09
Kulachnyy
teaser-trailer
01:18
Perewangan
trailer in russian
01:52
My Grandfather's Rules for Men
trailer
01:56
Are You There?
trailer in russian
00:58
Die, My Love
trailer in russian
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree