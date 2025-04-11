Menu
The Goldsmith's Secret - trailer in russian
Kinoafisha Trailers The Goldsmith's Secret. Trailer in russian

The Goldsmith's Secret. Trailer in russian

Publication date: 11 April 2025
The Goldsmith's Secret – In 1999, a goldsmith revisits his hometown, triggering memories of his summer love affair with a seamstress 25 years prior. Despite their age gap, he vows to rewrite their story but struggles to find her upon his return.
7.1 The Goldsmith's Secret
The Goldsmith's Secret Drama, Romantic, 2025, Spain
