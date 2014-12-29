Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Close trailer
Close trailer
Dragon Blade - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Dragon Blade. Trailer

Dragon Blade. Trailer

🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 29 December 2014
Dragon Blade – When corrupt Roman leader Tiberius arrives with a giant army to claim the Silk Road, Huo An teams up his army with an elite Legion of defected Roman soldiers led by General Lucius to protect his country and his new friends.
6.4 Dragon Blade
Dragon Blade Action, Drama, Adventure, 2015, China
Aviator - trailer 02:36
Aviator  trailer
The Long Walk - trailer in russian 02:20
The Long Walk  trailer in russian
Four Letters of Love - trailer in russian 02:30
Four Letters of Love  trailer in russian
Litvyak - teaser 01:08
Litvyak  teaser
Lermontov - teaser 01:23
Lermontov  teaser
Prostokvashino - trailer 01:44
Prostokvashino  trailer
Guns Up - trailer in russian 02:23
Guns Up  trailer in russian
The Smurfs Movie - trailer in russian 02:01
The Smurfs Movie  trailer in russian
Moment istiny - первый trailer 02:39
Moment istiny  первый trailer
Dracula: A Love Tale - trailer in russian 02:02
Dracula: A Love Tale  trailer in russian
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more