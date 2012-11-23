Menu
A Liar's Autobiography: The Untrue Story of Monty Python's Graham Chapman - trailer
A Liar's Autobiography: The Untrue Story of Monty Python's Graham Chapman. Trailer

Publication date: 23 November 2012
A Liar's Autobiography: The Untrue Story of Monty Python's Graham Chapman – An animated, factually incorrect biography of Graham Arthur Chapman, one of the founding members of the comedy group Monty Python.
6.1 A Liar's Autobiography: The Untrue Story of Monty Python's Graham Chapman
A Liar's Autobiography: The Untrue Story of Monty Python's Graham Chapman Animation, Comedy, 2012, Great Britain
