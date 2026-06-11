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Heart of the Beast - Trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Heart of the Beast. Trailer

Heart of the Beast. Trailer

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Publication date: 11 June 2026
Heart of the Beast – A former Army Special Forces soldier and his retired combat dog battle for survival after a plane crash deep in the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness.
0.0 Heart of the Beast
Heart of the Beast Action, USA
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