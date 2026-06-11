Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
Heart of the Beast. Trailer
Heart of the Beast. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 11 June 2026
Heart of the Beast
– A former Army Special Forces soldier and his retired combat dog battle for survival after a plane crash deep in the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness.
Expand
Share trailer
0.0
Heart of the Beast
Action, USA
01:03
Wind Up
Dubbed trailer
00:00
Crazy Old Lady
Dubbed trailer
00:57
Tri bogatyrya i Gusi-Lebedi
Teaser
01:38
Her Private Hell
Dubbed trailer
01:19
Pororo: Underwater Adventure
Dubbed trailer
01:36
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
Dubbed trailer
01:55
Race To Monte Carlo
Trailer
01:56
Staryy oryol
Trailer
00:59
Yolki 13
Teaser
02:24
David
Dubbed trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree