Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
Rosario. Final trailer in russian
Rosario. Final trailer in russian
0
0
🧡
👏
1
🥺
🤔
1
🥱
2
Publication date: 25 April 2025
Rosario
– Follows Rosario who is forced to spend the night with the body of her deceased grandma waiting for the ambulance while being attacked by supernatural forces that have taken control of her grandmother's corpse.
Expand
Share trailer
All movie trailers
trailer in russian
5.2
Rosario
Horror, 2024, USA
01:54
Momo
trailer in russian
01:34
The Shadow's Edge
trailer in russian
01:59
Hoppers
trailer in russian
02:11
Korolyok moey lyubvi
trailer
01:55
Kosmicheskaya sobaka Lida
trailer
01:14
Kholop 3
teaser-trailer
02:09
Zhdun 2
trailer
01:56
The Secret Agent
trailer with russian subtitles
02:19
Otel «U pogibshego alpinista»
trailer
00:43
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody
teaser-trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree