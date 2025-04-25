Menu
Rosario - final trailer in russian
Kinoafisha Trailers Rosario. Final trailer in russian

Rosario. Final trailer in russian

Publication date: 25 April 2025
Rosario – Follows Rosario who is forced to spend the night with the body of her deceased grandma waiting for the ambulance while being attacked by supernatural forces that have taken control of her grandmother's corpse.
5.2 Rosario
Rosario Horror, 2024, USA
