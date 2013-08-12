Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Close trailer
Close trailer
Chinese Puzzle - teaser
Kinoafisha Trailers Chinese Puzzle. Teaser

Chinese Puzzle. Teaser

🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 12 August 2013
Chinese Puzzle – A 40-year-old father's life is complicated when the mother of his two children moves to New York. Since he can't bear them growing up far away from him, he decides to move there as well.
6.8 Chinese Puzzle
Chinese Puzzle Romantic, Comedy, Drama, 2013, France
Die, My Love - trailer in russian 00:58
Die, My Love  trailer in russian
Brat navsegda - trailer 01:51
Brat navsegda  trailer
Badlands - trailer in russian 01:59
Badlands  trailer in russian
The heartthrob - trailer 01:32
The heartthrob  trailer
Kulachnyy - teaser-trailer 02:09
Kulachnyy  teaser-trailer
Finnick 2 - trailer 2 02:21
Finnick 2  trailer 2
Bambi: The Reckoning - trailer in russian 01:33
Bambi: The Reckoning  trailer in russian
Buratino - trailer 2 02:11
Buratino  trailer 2
Mazhor v Dubae - trailer 2 01:42
Mazhor v Dubae  trailer 2
Now You See Me 3 - trailer in russian 2 02:24
Now You See Me 3  trailer in russian 2
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more