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The Admiral. Trailer 2
The Admiral. Trailer 2
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Publication date: 6 July 2026
The Admiral
– When the young republic of The Netherlands is attacked by England, France and Germany and faces its own civil war no less, only one man, Michael de Ruyter, can lead the county's strongest weapon, the Dutch fleet.
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Trailer 1
7.0
The Admiral
Action, Biography, Drama, 2015, Belgium / Netherlands
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