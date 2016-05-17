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Personal Shopper - Trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Personal Shopper. Trailer

Personal Shopper. Trailer

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Publication date: 17 May 2016
Personal Shopper – A personal shopper in Paris refuses to leave the city until she makes contact with her twin brother who previously died there. Her life becomes more complicated when a mysterious person contacts her via text message.
6.3 Personal Shopper
Personal Shopper Drama, Thriller, 2016, France
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